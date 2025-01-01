Director, Product Management

Shyam Wadhwa is a Director of Product Management at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he leads initiatives across product strategy, innovation, client engagement, and data operations. His work spans data management, analytics, and the optimization of data collection workflows to deliver high-quality, scalable, and insight-driven solutions for clients.

Before joining S&P Global, Shyam held roles at leading commercial banks in Delhi, India, where he gained hands-on experience in corporate banking, credit risk, and client relationship management. This foundation informs his deep understanding of financial institutions’ evolving data and analytics needs.

Shyam holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business and brings a strong blend of financial acumen, product leadership, and operational expertise to his role in advancing S&P Global’s data and technology strategy.