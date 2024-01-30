Shuchita Shukla

She is responsible for economic analysis and forecasting for a suite of Emerging European economies spanning the Baltics, the Balkans, and Central Europe. Shuchita previously worked as a research analyst at The Economist Group's Economist Intelligence Unit, where she led coverage on the economy, policy, and politics of countries in South Asia. Prior to that, she worked with the CEEMEA macro-research team at Goldman Sachs' Global Investment Research division, supporting the team's coverage of Eastern Europe and the Gulf region.

Shuchita holds a Master's degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Delhi. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and speaks some Korean.