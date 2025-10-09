Senior Research Analyst, Credit Solutions Thought Leadership

Shruthi Nagarajan is a member of the Global Thought Leadership team for Credit Solutions data. She assists in identifying digital and quantitative use cases and conducts research to derive value from Credit Solutions data across various platforms, including desktop, bulk feed, cloud, and API. Previously, she was with the RatingsXpress Product Management team for API platforms.

Before joining S&P Global, Shruthi worked as a Business Analyst at Cognizant Technology Solutions. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, India.