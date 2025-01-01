Product Specialist, Financial Risk Analytics

Shirzad Mohajerani is a financial risk specialist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shirzad brought six years of experience in capital markets, risk analytics, and front-office technology to the FRA team at S&P Global. His diverse experience in risk functions at pension fund, bank, and consulting firm formed his unique insight in developing automated risk tools and exposure models across asset classes. Shirzad holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and an M.Sc. in Financial Modeling from Western University in Canada and is recognized for his technical expertise in Python, SQL, and market data platforms, as well as his leadership in delivering innovative risk management solutions.