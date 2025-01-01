S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Editorial Lead, Central Insights
Sean Longoria manages teams of reporters and data experts tasked with surfacing unique, high-profile insights for a professional audience. He is responsible for the strategy, execution and success measurement of day-to-day and long-term content. Sean leads major cross-sector news series and is responsible for managing the content for our annual Big Picture outlooks.