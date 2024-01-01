President & CEO, Video Advertising Bureau

Sean Cunningham is president and CEO of VAB, marketers' foremost industry source for insights-driven video research, intelligence and thought leadership in the U.S. With deep ad agency experience as a senior-level strategic advisor to marketers on all media formats, Sean is passionate about championing marketers in their quest to maximize outcomes, solve business challenges, build high-value brands and drive overall sales and profitability growth. The continual evolution of VAB reflects his belief in the perpetual drive to reinvent a successful company as a pillar advantage for all marketers.

Known for his ability to deeply immerse himself in a brand’s business, Sean has considerable experience in many of the largest consumer product verticals including automotive, technology, consumer electronics, consumer product goods, retail, beer, distilled spirits, hard goods, as well as business-to-business marketing sectors.

Previously, Sean held the top executive positions at multiple leading U.S. media and ad agencies in New York and Toronto, including Universal McCann, where he was integral in driving a period of unprecedented new business growth.

A Boston College graduate, avid skier, and classic car enthusiast, Sean and his wife Jessica are raising three teenagers in Westchester. The entire family is involved with both theater and ice hockey, particularly girls' amateur ice hockey and the American Special Hockey Association where Sean is highly involved in coaching.