Scott Studwell is Managing Director, Head of U.S. Depositories and Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets at Stephens. Mr. Studwell joined Stephens in April of 2015 as the Head of the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Equity Capital Markets division, which oversees both public and private capital raises for Stephens’ clients. Mr. Studwell was previously a Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets Origination and Execution at Sterne Agee, Head of the US Equity Capital Markets business at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, and a Vice President at Bear Stearns & Co in the Equity Transactions Group. Mr. Studwell, since 2004, led the execution efforts on over 100 bookrun transactions for Financial Institutions, including, IPOs, follow-ons, bought deals, accelerated bookbuilds, confidentially marketed offerings and private placement transactions. Mr. Studwell earned a B.S. in Business Administration, Salve Regina University.