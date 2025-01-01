Principal Analyst, Kagan

Scott Robson is senior research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a focus on US cable TV networks. In his current role, Scott analyzes the economics of broadcast, premium, cable and regional sports networks.



He publishes reports on trends in industry revenues and expenses, ratings and sports rights deals. He is often cited as a subject-matter expert by publications such as The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times of London.



Scott began working at S&P Global Market Intelligence in May 2014. Prior to that, Scott was a technical analyst for the global strategies team at Cantor Fitzgerald, specializing in the debt capital markets. He is a level 1 Chartered Market Technician.



Scott graduated from The McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, with a bachelor’s degree in management, leadership and innovation in 2006.