Chief Balance Sheet Strategist

Scott Hildenbrand serves as chief balance sheet strategist and head of depository fixed income at Piper Sandler.



Previously, he was a principal and chief balance sheet strategist of Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. He headed the balance sheet analysis and strategy group, working with financial institutions on balance sheet strategy development, which includes interest rate risk management, investment portfolio strategy, retail and wholesale funding management, capital planning, budgeting, and stress testing. Hildenbrand also worked closely with the firm’s investment banking group to identify and develop strategic opportunities for clients involved in mergers and acquisitions.



Hildenbrand previously worked in Sandler O’Neill’s interest rate products group, focusing on developing and implementing structured wholesale funding strategies for financial institutions. He spent his first four years at the firm in the asset/liability management group. Prior to joining Sandler O’Neill in 2004, Hildenbrand worked as a financial analyst in asset/liability management at Tower Federal Credit Union in Maryland.



Hildenbrand joined the Financial Managers Society Board of Directors in 2021. He also serves as treasurer on the board of directors for Liam’s Room, a non-profit organization that focuses on pediatric palliative care, a specialized approach to medical care for children with serious illnesses.



He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and seminars. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Loyola College in Maryland and a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in accounting and finance from Gettysburg College.