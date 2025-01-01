Scott Fischer

Head of Government Relations and Co-General Counsel

Prior to joining Lemonade, Scott was a partner in the law firm of DLA Piper LLP (US) focusing on insurance regulatory matters. He returned to private practice after nearly a decade in service to the New York State Department of Financial Services. Scott spent several years as the Executive Deputy Superintendent for Insurance, leading DFS’s oversight of the thousands of insurance companies active in New York. In that capacity, he was actively involved in numerous NAIC committees, working groups and task forces. Immediately prior to the Executive Deputy role, Scott was the Special Deputy Superintendent for the New York Liquidation Bureau where he oversaw the liquidation of dozens of insolvent insurers and managed New York’s property/casualty guaranty funds which made hundreds of millions in claim payments annually.