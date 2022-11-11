Analyst, ISC Asset Valuation

Sawan is an Analyst in ISC Asset Valuation within S&P Global Energy (Vantage Middle East & CIS team), based in Gurugram, India. He specializes in asset valuation and economic modelling of upstream oil and gas assets across the Indian Subcontinent, with core responsibilities in cost and production modelling, market studies, assessing economic trends, technical aspects of upstream projects, pricing, and fiscal analysis.

Before joining S&P Global, Sawan worked as an Upstream Research Analyst at an energy intelligence firm, focusing on African oil and gas markets. He conducted economic modelling, production forecasting, asset evaluations, and authored technical insights & market commentaries on upstream developments.

Sawan holds an Master of Technology in Geo-Exploration from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, a program focused on geological, geochemical, and geophysical techniques for hydrocarbon and mineral exploration. He also earned a Bachelor of Technology in Applied Petroleum Engineering (Upstream) from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), India.