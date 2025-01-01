Senior ESG Client Engagement Specialist

Sara Berry is a Senior Client Engagement Specialist within Sustainable1 at S&P Global, where she plays a pivotal role in guiding clients on their sustainability journeys, particularly in the realms of physical climate risk and nature risk. With a deep understanding of climate science, Sara aids organizations in navigating the complexities of climate model projections, helping them assess how their assets, operations, and financials may be exposed to climate-related hazards. She holds a M.S. in Atmospheric Science from University of Washington and a B.S. in Physics from North Carolina State University.