Sustainability Director

Sandrely Kümmer is Sustainability Director at S&P Global. She leads the Product & Sales strategy to provide S&P Global solutions in Sustainability, Climate change, Energy transition and Regulatory framework for Brazil Region.

Prior to joining S&P, Sandrely worked in the Banking Industry for more than 25 years. Having experience in Sustainable Finance in Agribusiness and Metals & Mining Industries; Risk Management and Trade Finance. At Rabobank, she led sustainable linked loans to coffee tradings and projects to recover degraded areas in the Cerrado Region. Sandrely obtained a specialization degree in Sustainability from the University of Cambridge and holds a Post graduation in Marketing and in Finance from Fundação Getúlio Vargas. She has a Bachelor in Business Administration from Universidade do Estado de Pernambuco