Sovereign Credit Analyst

Samuel Tilleray is an Associate Director in S&P Global’s sovereign ratings division, which he joined in February 2016. He currently has direct responsibility for S&P Global’s credit ratings on Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Malta and has covered numerous sovereigns across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Samuel has previously worked at T. Rowe Price and Old Mutual Global Investors (now part of Jupiter Asset Management), and holds undergraduate and master’s degrees in Economics from the London School of Economics and Erasmus University Rotterdam