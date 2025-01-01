Associate Analyst

Sampath Sharma Nariyanuri, CFA, is a financial technology research analyst supporting 451 Research, a technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. He is responsible for producing proprietary analyses of digital payments and digital banking sectors in Asia-Pacific. Additionally, he tracks global real-time payments and fintech funding trends.



Sampath publishes in-depth market reports and articles, which estimate the market opportunities, evaluate the emerging business models and assess the implications of the digital transformation of financial services for industry stakeholders.



Prior to the fintech analyst role, Sampath worked as a news editor at SNL Financial/S&P Global Market Intelligence for more than seven years, covering banks, fintechs, insurance companies and asset managers. His previous experience includes working as a senior reporter at Outlook Profit and as a market data specialist at Reuters.



Sampath has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times of London and The Times of India, among other media publications. He is a CFA® charterholder and holds a post-graduation diploma in online media from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, India.