Sam Playfair

S&P Global Ratings
Director, Corporate Ratings
Sam is a Director within the Corporate Ratings group of S&P Global Ratings. Based in Melbourne, Sam is a Lead Analyst responsible for maintaining surveillance on a portfolio of companies operating in the agribusiness, consumer products, retail, gaming, packaging, and real estate sectors in Australia and New Zealand. Sam is also the Regional Leader for Recovery ratings.