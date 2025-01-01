Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Ratings

Sam Playfair

Director, Corporate Ratings

Sam is a Director within the Corporate Ratings group of S&P Global Ratings. Based in Melbourne, Sam is a Lead Analyst responsible for maintaining surveillance on a portfolio of companies operating in the agribusiness, consumer products, retail, gaming, packaging, and real estate sectors in Australia and New Zealand. Sam is also the Regional Leader for Recovery ratings.   