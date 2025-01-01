Sam Blakeley

Vice President, Business Development

Sam is the Vice President of Business Development at Leaderology, where she oversees the sales function and leads a sustainable growth strategy. She works cross-functionally to ensure client success and is passionate about helping leaders lead authentically by leveraging their strengths and leadership values to create meaningful impact.

Prior to her role at Leaderology, Sam served as the Regional Director for the U.S. Central region at Gallup and led the executive coaching center of excellence at Brainard Strategy. She has a diverse background in leadership development and coaching, consistently focusing on empowering others to reach their full potential.

Sam's academic research has been featured in prominent journals, including Biology of Reproduction, Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, and Stem Cells. Her professional writing has also appeared in Forbes and TEDx publications. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in Developmental and Cell Biology from the University of California, Irvine.