Ryan Erickson

Global Head of ChartIQ Sales

Ryan is the Head of Sales at ChartIQ, S&P Global, with over 15 years of experience in sales, business development, and management. In his current role, Ryan leads a diverse team responsible for delivering cutting-edge data visualization solutions to clients around the world. Before assuming his current position, Ryan served as the Vice President of Sales at ChartIQ, where he was instrumental in expanding the company's market presence, increasing revenue, and growing the customer base. His leadership played a key role in the successful acquisition of ChartIQ by S&P Global in January 2023.