Priyanka Roy

Senior Specialist, Technical Research

Priyanka is a Senior Specialist at S&P Global, specializing in chassis components such as braking, steering, and suspension within the Automotive Supply Chain and Technology business unit.

Her role is grounded in thorough research and data analysis, enabling her to create detailed technology forecasts that support informed decision-making for clients. She is instrumental in improving the accuracy and reliability of forecasts related to these critical chassis components.

Before joining S&P Global, Priyanka was employed at Bosch Chassis Systems in India as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer. In this capacity, she contributed to the active safety division, overseeing the design, development, and operation of integrated systems for the manufacturing of Anti-Lock Braking Systems (ABS) and Electronic Stability Programs (ESP). She played a key role in the transition from generation 8 to generation 9 ABS systems in India.

Priyanka holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in Oil & Gas Management from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies as well as a Bachelor of Engineering in Instrumentation and Control from the University of Pune, both from India.