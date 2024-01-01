Ross Embleton

Principal Consultant, Energy Transition and Critical Minerals Consulting

Ross is a Principal Consultant in the Energy Transition and Critical Minerals consulting practice for S&P Global Energy, based in London. He has more than five years of experience within the metals and mining industry, focusing on supply-side analysis and production cost modelling within critical minerals, battery raw materials and precious metals. Ross has collaborated on several consulting projects in the energy transition space, in particular projects related to the rare earths industry. He managed engagements with mining companies, governments, banks and financial institutions.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Ross led Wood Mackenzie’s rare earths market service and was responsible for supply, demand and pricing analysis within research reports. He has also worked as a mine supply analyst focusing on precious metal markets.