Principal Research Analyst

Charles Ross is a Principal Research Analyst for the Middle East, CIS and Indian sub-continent regions within the S&P Global Vantage product.

Charles Ross is a Principal Analyst for the Middle East, CIS and ISC region covering asset valuation and technical research within Upstream at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He covers technical analysis and research in conventional oil and gas, unconventionals and LNG for the Vantage product. His main responsibilities include cost and production modelling, commodity pricing, fiscal analysis and capturing economic, technical and geopolitical risks. Charles joined S&P Global in 2020 after working for a small asset management-backed exploration and production company in the North Sea and Colombia. He was focused on business development alongside sedimentology and reservoir geoscience.

Charles holds an MSc in Petroleum Geoscience and a BSc in Petroleum Geology from Royal Holloway, University of London.