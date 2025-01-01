S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Corporate Ratings
Rose Oberman is a Director in the Corporate Ratings group at S&P Global. Based in New York, Rose is part of the media and telecom group, where she is primarily responsible for a portfolio of television and radio broadcasters, outdoor advertising companies, and digital advertising companies.
For the first four years of her career at S&P Global, Rose followed companies in the telecom industry, where her portfolio primarily included data center operators, satellite service providers, and business process outsourcing providers.
Before joining S&P in 2014, Rose worked for FactSet Research Systems as an Assistant Vice President in their Global Banking & Brokerage division. Rose holds a Bachelor of Science in finance and a Masters of Business Administration from Binghamton University.