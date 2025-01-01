Director, Product Management

Roger Perry leads the Product Management function for S&P Capital IQ Solutions’ Technology Sector intelligence at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Prior to joining S&P Global, Roger accrued over 15 years of product management experience in the TMT industry, working with technology vendors and telecom operators across all major world regions. Roger holds an M.B.A. from Grenoble Ecole de Management and an Electronics Engineering degree from Universidad Simon Bolivar.