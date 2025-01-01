Rodney Pederson

Global Head of Visible Alpha

Rodney joined Visible Alpha in 2019 as Chief Revenue Officer and since then he has been an integral part in the continued success of the Visible Alpha product. During this time as CRO, Visible Alpha grew exponentially while maintaining a strong focus on the overall client experience. By overseeing not only the Sales team but also Contributor Relations, Marketing, and Client Services teams, he’s been able to drive growth while ensuring that all client-facing aspects of the business are tightly aligned.