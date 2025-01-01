Ricky Zheng

Senior Client Success Manager

Ricky is a Senior Client Success Manager at Visible Alpha who plays a pivotal role in ensuring that clients experience exceptional service and achieve maximum value from Visible Alpha Insights. He joined Visible Alpha in 2022 and brought 5+ years of experience within the financial services sector. In addition to his professional experience, Ricky has obtained his Bachelor's Degree at Baruch College.