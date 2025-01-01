Customer Success Manager, Risk & Valuation Services

Ricky Liu has been with S&P Global since 2022, currently serving as Customer Success Manager specializing in risk and valuation services within S&P Global Market Intelligence. She is dedicated to helping clients deepen their industry knowledge, enhance product adoption, and drive process efficiency. Known for a practical, client-focused approach, Ricky bridges technical insights with business needs to deliver measurable impact. Prior to her current role, she worked in S&P Global Ratings focusing on default and recovery data.