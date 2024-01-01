Richard Labelle

Senior Associate, Private Market Indices

Ricky LaBelle is a Senior Associate, Private Market Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), where he covers private market indices.

Prior to joining S&P DJI in August 2022, Ricky worked in S&P Global Market Intelligence, joining through the merger with IHS Markit. While at IHS Markit, he supported the pricing, valuations, reference data and indices business in North America.

Ricky holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Bates College.