Global Head of Market Development for Data, Valuations & Risk Analytics

Julien Rey leads Market Development for Data, Valuations & Risk Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in London, UK.

He sits on the DVR Leadership Team and leads market development for S&P Global’s DVR business, overseeing a global team of senior professionals across data distribution strategy, AI strategy, inbound data acquisition, outbound partnerships, and strategic alliances.

Julien and his team lead strategic and cross-product initiatives across the organization. He also represents the business on S&P Global’s Artificial Intelligence, Data Distribution, and Sustainability Councils.

A frequent industry speaker and media contributor, Julien shares perspectives on market data, valuations, data distribution, sustainability, and AI, and works closely with market participants to shape innovative industry solutions.

Julien joined S&P Global in 2016. Prior to that, he led the EMEA Rates Valuations team at Nomura in London and held roles in SSA Origination, Market Risk, and Valuations at HSBC in Paris and London. He brings more than 15 years of international experience across Paris, London, and New York and holds an MSc in Econometrics and Quantitative Finance from Université Paris-Dauphine, France.