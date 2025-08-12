Investment Specialist

Reabetswe Kungwane CA (SA) is an Investment Specialist in Ninety One’s Emerging Market Alternative Credit team. She is responsible for deal origination and execution across a range of sectors, including real estate and industrials. Her role also includes client engagement and portfolio management. Prior to joining Ninety-One, Reabetswe held various roles in investment banking and audit at Rand Merchant Bank and PwC, in both South Africa and the United Kingdom.

She holds a Master of Commerce in Development Finance from the University of Cape Town.