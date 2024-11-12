Raymond Barrett

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
News Desk Manager – Financial Institutions Group
Raymond is a News Desk Manager for S&P Global Market Intelligence specializing in global regulatory and financial risk. He sets the editorial agenda and priorities for global insurance coverage while working closely with private equity, banking, real estate and TMT news teams. Raymond manages a global team of editors, reporters and writers in US, Europe and Asia. Previously, his commentary was featured in the New York Times, The Guardian and Foreign Policy.