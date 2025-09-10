Head of Credit Portfolio Analysis (Director)

Rajiv is an accomplished leader with extensive experience in credit risk management and analytics. Currently overseeing a diverse team of seven professionals, ranging from Vice President to Analyst, he is responsible for regional ownership of credit risk reporting and management information, delivering insights to stakeholders globally across all lines of defence.

As the global lead for a variety of strategic projects, Rajiv plays a pivotal role in initiatives such as entity integration, ESG, digitalization, capital management, credit rules, and technology enhancements. His expertise extends to liaising with key regulators, including the PRA, JFSA, ECB, and DNB, ensuring compliance and fostering strong relationships within the regulatory landscape.

Rajiv collaborates with global counterparts to develop comprehensive credit frameworks and guidelines, and he is a recognized speaker at high-profile committees and forums, where he drives active decision-making in portfolio management. He is dedicated to advancing the organization's capabilities by developing innovative tools, systems, and infrastructure that produce market-leading credit management information, analytics, and reporting.

Committed to nurturing a robust risk culture, Rajiv adheres to operational risk practices and ensures the timely resolution of regulatory and audit points. Additionally, he partners with external vendors to integrate cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence capabilities into existing processes, enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness. Through his mentorship of junior staff members, Rajiv fosters growth and development within the organization, contributing to a dynamic and knowledgeable workforce.