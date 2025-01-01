Associate Director, Corporate Action

Rahul Nagpal is responsible for the product and commercial strategy within the Corporate Actions division at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Operating at the intersection of commercial and product strategy, he drives product innovation, defines roadmaps, prioritizes features, executes strategies, and advances data science initiatives to deliver client-centric solutions while supporting business growth.

Rahul has 11+ years of experience in financial services, with expertise in product development, solution design, and business transformation initiatives. He joined the product team in 2016 after serving as an SME Operation Manager in Corporate Actions, gaining extensive experience in operational processes and client service excellence.

Rahul holds a master’s degree in finance from ICFAI Business School.