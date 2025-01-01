S&P Global Offerings
Databricks
Senior Solutions Architect
Rafael Aielo is a senior solutions architect specializing in data engineering and AI solutions. With extensive experience at Databricks, he has led strategic data transformation initiatives for major enterprises, guiding migrations from legacy systems to modern data platforms. Rafael has advised financial services firms, helping them optimize workloads and leverage innovative data technologies to drive business growth.