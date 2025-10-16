Rachanna Haffner

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Global Public Sector Business Development
Rachanna is part of the Data & Research division of Market Intelligence where she’s Global Head of Business Development for the Public Sector. She ensures Universities and government institutions have access to the data and platforms needed for impactful research, learning, policy setting and risk management. With over 18 years’ experience working with Public Sector clients on data needs, she partners with institutions to help them drive global insights from financial data via desktop, feeds and vendor partnerships.