Rachanna Haffner

Head of Global Public Sector Business Development

Rachanna is part of the Data & Research division of Market Intelligence where she’s Global Head of Business Development for the Public Sector. She ensures Universities and government institutions have access to the data and platforms needed for impactful research, learning, policy setting and risk management. With over 18 years’ experience working with Public Sector clients on data needs, she partners with institutions to help them drive global insights from financial data via desktop, feeds and vendor partnerships.