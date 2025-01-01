S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Sales Director, Enterprise Data Management (EDM)
Quella Tang is a Sales Director for Enterprise Data Management (EDM) at S&P Global Market Intelligence, responsible for driving business growth across ASEAN. With extensive experience in financial services, she specializes in investment software solutions and data management, helping institutions streamline operations and enhance efficiency.