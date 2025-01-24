S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Business Development Analyst
Prithvi Jadeja is a Business Development Analyst specializing in Insurance products and solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. With over a decade of experience since joining S&P in 2013, Prithvi has excelled in Client Services, Customer Success, and Business Development, focusing on empowering clients to effectively utilize S&P's insurance and banking products and services. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and an MBA from Panjab University.