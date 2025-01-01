Prerna Divecha

Global Head of Market Development for ESG & Climate Credit Risk, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Prerna leads the global market strategy for our Climate and ESG-linked Credit & Risk Solutions. She joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in May 2017 as a Director in the Product Specialist team for Credit Risk Solutions, leading efforts in Southeast Asia and Japan. Previously she was at Fitch Ratings where she was part of the Business and Relationship Management team in Singapore managing new business initiatives for the corporate ratings business. Prior to that, she spent 2 years at Standard Chartered on the debt markets desk, where she assisted Indian corporates in issuing debt in G3 and select Asian currencies, such as SGD and JPY. She also spent 7 years in J.P. Morgan’s investment banking team, covering financial institution clients in India. Prerna is a certified Chartered Accountant from India.