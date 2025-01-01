Abhishek Prasher

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Analyst
Abhishek is a Senior Analyst at S&P Global Mobility within the Automotive Supply Chain and Technology team. He is a seasoned electric mobility professional working to track and evaluate technology and supply chain trends for electric vehicles, power electronics components and EV charging infrastructure to provide business intelligence and data-driven insights.
Abhishek has an extensive e-mobility background having worked for the previous seven years in fields of automotive Research, data Analytics, R&D of mobility components and product development life cycle in Automotive industry.
Abhishek holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering.