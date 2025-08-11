Senior Banking Analyst

Pierre Hollegien is an Associate Director at S&P Global Ratings, based in Paris. He is a financial institutions analyst covering banks across Southern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His current portfolio includes banks in Greece, Cyprus, and Israel. He is also involved in the analysis of multilateral lending institutions globally and French government-related entities.

Pierre joined S&P Global Ratings in 2016. Prior to this, he worked with microfinance institutions in Senegal and Togo.

He holds a master’s degree in Economics from Université Paris Dauphine and a master’s in Economic History from the London School of Economics. In addition to his native French, Pierre is fluent in English.