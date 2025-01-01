Deputy Director, Supervision (Insurance)

Peter Mason is a Deputy Director in Supervision (Insurance) at the Bermuda Monetary Authority (Authority or BMA) responsible for leading teams undertaking risk-based supervision of long-term regulated entities in the insurance sector. He is a lead in the supervision of asset-liability matching (ALM) and derivatives and assists in the development of guidance and requirements in these areas as well as supervision of the Scenario Based Approach (SBA) more generally. Mr. Mason is also a lead in the supervision of UK Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) reinsurance transactions with a focus on asset-intensive reinsurance practices and safeguards.

Before joining the BMA, Mr. Mason spent more than 10 years working with private credit modelling, derivatives, ALM and hedging strategies, on the buy-side within the UK PRT industry and the sell-side with a European investment bank.

Mr. Mason is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and a Certified Enterprise Risk Actuary.