Peter Killorn

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, Commodities Business Development
With over 11 years of experience at S&P Global, Peter has held various roles dedicated to serving Commodities clients. His career has been marked by a deep understanding of the Metals & Mining sector, with a strong emphasis on delivering value and building lasting client relationships.