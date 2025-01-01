Paul Manalo

Senior Principal Analyst, Mining Studies & Mine Economics

Paul has been a member of Metals and Mining research team of S&P Global Commodity Insights for more than 8 years. His team is involved in the annual publication of Corporate Exploration Strategies that analyzes global trends in exploration. He also works on the group's monthly Industry Monitor and focuses on keeping track of financing and capital raising activities of mining companies.Prior to joining S&P, Paul also managed different research groups that looked at various industries such as retail and logistics. He majored in Philosophy with a minor degree in Political Science from the University of the Philippines.