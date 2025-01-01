Executive Vice President, Risk, Fraud and Cybersecurity

Paul Benda is the senior vice president for risk and cybersecurity policy at ABA. Paul joined the association in 2018 and leads initiatives in cybersecurity, physical security and information security practices, and chairs the ABA Fraud Coordination Group. In addition, he acts as a media spokesman for ABA and the banking industry on these issues. He currently helps coordinate ABA’s response to the coronavirus pandemic focusing on operational issues and return to normal operations strategies. His past experiences include leadership positions in the Department of Homeland Security where he was head of research and development and in the Department of Defense where he was a DARPA Program Manager, and designed security systems for the Pentagon. Paul started his career in the U.S. Air Force and transitioned to the private sector where he worked as a consultant for Booz Allen before returning to government service.