Base Metals Senior Analyst – Metals & Mining Research

Patricia Barreto is a Senior Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research Team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, based in São Paulo. She specializes in the fundamental analysis of supply and demand to develop price outlooks for base metals markets.

Prior to joining S&P Global, she spent over eight years at zinc producer Nexa Resources SA, where she mostly acted as a zinc and copper analyst. Her expertise includes price forecasting, comprehensive supply and demand analysis, and commercial intelligence. Patricia holds a BE in Materials Engineering from the Federal University of ABC in Brazil.