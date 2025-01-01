Patil Mesrobian

Head of Commercial MEA – Sustainability Solutions

Patil serves as the Sustainability Solution Director for the Middle East at Sustainable 1, where she plays a crucial role in delivering tailored sustainability solutions that facilitate the region's transition to a greener economy. Her primary focus is to assist clients in integrating sustainability intelligence into their strategic decision-making processes. This enables them to effectively navigate the complexities of climate change risks and financial implications, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements while capitalizing on opportunities for growth and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.