Onik Kurktchian

Head of S&P Global Marketplace Workbench

Onik is a Product Manager and leads the Analytical Platforms and Services in S&P Global Market Intelligence division. He is part of the team that is responsible for creating products and services that enable data exploration and workflow solutions across all client segments. Previously he has worked as a Product Specialist across multiple S&P products ranging from Desktop, Excel-plugin and Feed Solutions.



Onik holds a MSc from London School of Economics in Economic History Finance and BSc from Queen Mary University in Economics & Finance.