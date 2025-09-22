Omar Ortíz

Sustainability Director - LATAM

Omar Ortiz Virchis joined S&P Global in December 2021, where he is responsible for the Corporate segment in Mexico for the Market Intelligence division, he is in charge of offering solutions for different workflows within companies, from risk assessments to reports taylormade who assist in TCFD reporting.

Before joining S&P Global, he was Manager of Bonding and Promotion of Issuers at the Mexican Stock Exchange, where he was responsible for maintaining the relationship with more than 200 listed companies, in addition to coordinating the Value Added Services of the Mexican Stock Exchange Group, among which was the agenda of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

Omar Ortiz began his career at the Mexican Stock Exchange more than 9 years ago. He collaborated in different companies and areas within the BMV Group, such as INDEVAL, Information Products, Securities Listing, as well as for the Promotion of Issuers.

He gave personalized workshops to Boards of Directors and main directors of issuers for the implementation and improvement of ESG strategies; in addition to giving talks to collaborators of listed companies regarding the Mexican Stock Exchange, its relevance in the markets, Stock Market Financing and the benefits of being a Public Company.

Omar is Certified ESG Analyst (CESGA) by the European Society of Financial Analysts, he is also studying an MBA at ITAM; He is an Advisor in Investment Strategies and has a degree in Administration from the Universidad Aut6noma Metropolitana.