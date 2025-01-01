Nyeong Lee

APAC Sales Lead, Financial Risk Analytics

Nyeong is based in Sydney and leads Asia-Pacific Sales Team for Financial Risk Analytics, providing solutions for XVA, Counterparty Credit Risk, Market Risk and Stress Testing. He has been with S&P for 9 years with Pricing and Valuation department and Financial Risk Analytics. Previously, Nyeong spent 15 years specializing in derivatives, valuation and risk management at financial institutions, including RBS and Barclays in Singapore, as well as Deutsche Bank, Financial Services Authority and Bank of England in the UK.