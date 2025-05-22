S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Credit Product Specialist
Noel Maken joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2022. He is a Credit Product Specialist and works closely with Commercial and Product teams to develop and deliver innovative solutions that empower clients to effectively assess and manage counterparty risk. Leveraging his expertise in credit risk methodologies, data analytics, and technology, Noel helps clients streamline their risk assessment processes and make informed decisions using advanced credit models and cutting-edge technology.