Head of Proprietary Data

Nick Kramarski joined S&P Global Market Intelligence's Financial Modeling division in 2017, where he currently serves as the Head of Proprietary Data. His team partners with clients to provide a variety of custom data solutions that support S&P Global's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients. An accomplished finance professional with a robust background in investor relations, financial modeling, and data solutions, he graduated from Bentley University, where he earned a degree in Finance with a minor in Mathematical Sciences. Nick began his career consulting in the Investor Relations space at Ipreo, now part of S&P Global as Issuer Solutions. In this role, he provided strategic advice to C-suite executives and IROs of public mid-to-large cap Exploration and Production companies, with a focus on optimizing their institutional shareholder base and sell-side coverage. Later, Nick joined Thomson Reuters (now Refinitiv) where he was instrumental in leading global sell-side relationships within their Global Business Consulting group, partnering with clients across various financial institutions and enhancing their utilization of various data solutions, including ThomsonOne, Eikon and Datastream.